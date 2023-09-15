South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has been named the featured artist for Apple Music’s Rap Life Africa for the month of September.

As such the rapper with sit down with Rap Life Radio presenter Ebro Darden to discuss his latest single “018” feat. Maglera Doe Boy which is available to stream on Apple Music.

The new track “018” draws its name from the area code of the town of Klerksdorp in the North West province, which is a testament to the rapper’s unwavering commitment to the Motswako nation and his dedication to passing the baton to the next generation in featured rapper and new-school leader on the rise, Maglera Doe Boy.

The track’s flow and clever wordplay are also a testament to why Nyovest remains at the pinnacle of the hip-hop game.

Speaking about his new song and his new album, “It’s been a decade since I got my first hit, getting on the cover of RAP LIFE with my 7th album, Solomon, 10 years deep on top of the game, is such a dope pat on the back for myself, my team, and my fans!” he says. “It shows that we have stood the test of time comfortably. Solomon is a project that is solely inspired by the rap music that I grew up listening to. It’s my most mature yet simplest offering.”

Alongside Cassper Nyovest, Rap Life Radio will also host Ghanaian singer and rapper Black Sherif and South African rapper Nasty C.