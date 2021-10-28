Cast your lot with me, Ruto urges Kamba region

Deputy President William Ruto has asked the residents of Ukambani to back his Presidential bid in next year’s elections.

The second-in-command told the region’s electorate to embrace what he described as his ‘visionary’ leadership and reject leaders who do not have their interests at heart.

According to Ruto, the region and Kenyans, in general, have an opportunity in next year’s polls to choose leaders who are keen to transform their livelihoods.

“This time, I want you to join me so that we can form a government in 2022. We have an agenda that is all about Kenyans. It has nothing to do with one tribe or the other. We have joined hands in the hustler movement so we can end hatred, divisions, and tribalism.” He said

The DP who was in Ukambani, a region that is the political home turf of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, for a second time this week argued that his political rivals have for years succeeded by mobilizing their ethnicities into their support base, even though this has never translated to meaningful change in their lives.

“There are people who have been keen to divide us on the basis of tribe. Hunger, poverty, unemployment knows no tribe, why should we concentrate on our ethnicities.” Said the DP

“All of us, the only way to deal with these challenges is for us all to come together because unity is our strength. That is why I have come to ask for your support.” He said as he engaged residents of Nunguni, Kaiti Constituency, Makueni County.

He termed his Bottom-Up economic approach revolutionary, arguing that it is a deliberate intervention to stimulate the growth, by especially helping to ‘tackle youth unemployment which is a ticking time bomb in our country.’