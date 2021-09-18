Castle & Castle season 2 is streaming on Netflix

The show is a Nigerian legal drama.

Season 2 of Castle & Castle, a Nigerian legal procedural drama is now available to stream on Netflix worldwide. The show made its debut in 2018 to critical acclaim and was applauded for its ability to expertly weave through the personal and professional lives of its characters.

The new season starts 6 months where season one ended with Remi and Tega at odds. As fans will remember, Remi and Tega Castle went up against each other in a court of law for the very first time in season one.

In season we explore a firm with divided loyalties and the separation of Lagos’s most admirable couple. Their son, Ben, has returned to Law School to normalise his UK-earned law degree in Nigeria with his parents hardly on speaking terms.

Despite personal and internal turmoil, in the wake of the victory, Castle & Castle’s prestige has surged and the company has moved to a new office and is flush with new clients. But it’s a hollow victory for Remi, who finds herself alone at the helm. Tega has been suspended from practising law and ostracized leaving him to take up teaching at his Alma Mater.

Joining the cast for a new season are Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Gregory Ojefua, Mimi Chaka, Kenneth Okolie, Elozonam Ogbolu and Maurice Sam while Richard Mofe-Damijo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Denola Grey, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Eku Edewor, Bimbo Manuel, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ade Laoye, Anee Icha, Kevin Ushi, Jude Chukwuma and guest star- Patrick Doyle reprise their roles in Season 2.

Castle & Castle is currently streaming on Netflix Kenya.