Enjoy timely, comfortable and affordable bus rides with Swvl.

Swvl is a ride-sharing app that solves the commuter challenge all around the country. The firm checked into the Nairobi market in a timely manner but paused services very unexpectedly, mainly due to stay-at-home orders brought about by COVID-19. “During the pandemic period, we took our time to analyze the patterns and needs of commuters. We identified the areas of change and have used the information to advise our new innovations and the decision to fully restart our regular rides service across the city. Our aim is to ensure that we provide a service for every kind of commuter in the country.” Said Dip Patel, the General Manager for Swvl in Kenya

Now Swvl commuter services are back and running, performing along the routes of Ruiru to the CBD/Upper Hill, Karen to CBD/Westlands via Upper Hill, Ongata Rongai to Westlands/CBD via Upper Hill, Ruiru to Westlands, Ndenderu to CBD/ Upper Hill, and Kikuyu to CBD/ Upper Hill.

How does it work? A vehicle picks you up from the nearest station and drives you to your destination. All you need to do is:

Input where you want to go on the Swvl App and it matches you to the best route for you to travel.

Choose the most convenient ride based on pickup and drop-off timings and locations

Walk to your chosen station and meet your Swvl Captain who will be waiting for you there

Enjoy the ride.

