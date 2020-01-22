The movie theatre industry is said to be suffering primarily due to streaming services. That said, it is still such a worthwhile experience to watch a movie on the big screen. The visual nature of the large screen, powerful sound system and the focus the movie forces you to have in the cinema can rarely be achieved at home.

These are the movies currently showing in cinemas all over the country

Frozen II

[Animation, Adventure, Comedy]

Produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, it is the sequel to the 2013 film Frozen. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

[Action, Adventure, Fantasy]

It is the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The surviving members of the resistance face the First Order once again, and the legendary conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its peak bringing the Skywalker saga to its end.

Jumanji: The Next Level

[Action, Adventure, Comedy]

It is the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise; the gang is back but the game has changed. As the crew returns to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Spies in Disguise

[Animation, Action, Adventure]

The plot follows a secret agent who is accidentally transformed into a pigeon by an intelligent young scientist. The two must then work together to stop a revenge-seeking cybernetic terrorist, and return the agent to his human form.

Bad Boys for life

[Action, Comedy, Crime]

Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett reunite once again when someone starts murdering people involved in an old case.

The movies can be found showing at Anga IMAX Kenya (20th Century), Century IMAX – Garden City, Century Cinemax – Junction, Westgate Cinema, Motion Cinemas, Planet Media – Prestige Plaza, Anga Diamond Plaza and Anga Sky Cinema

