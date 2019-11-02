Catherine Achoke wins KCB Corporate Golf Day 

Catherine Achoke emerged the overall winner among 200 golfers in the day-long KCB Corporate Golf Day at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Playing off handicap 16, Achoke fired 44 stable points to beat Edwin Kinyua who came in at 42 points.

Nelson Githinji finished in 3rd place with 39 points while E. Nyaga was awarded, guest winner.

Timothy Kuria, KCB Bank Kenya Corporate Head of Energy and Natural Resources was awarded runners up staff winner with 35 points after being beaten by Allan Kirui who emerged best staff winner with 36 points.

The ladies were not left behind, as Dr Nyakango emerged best lady winner with 35 points while Dr Muhanda came in runners up in the lady’s category with a solid 34 points.

The tournament is part of KCB’s 2019 golf series which has been ongoing since the beginning of the year across Clubs in the country.