The artist’s photos went viral on social media last week

In the episode of Good Morning Kenya, Catherine Jepkemboi, the artist behind ‘Minicheps’ talks about her journey, her projects, her love for art and the inspiration behind her art.

Minicheps went viral last week because of her funny pictures in which she is pictured as a miniature person on top of everyday things like a plate of chips. The photos were lauded on social media because of the creativity and humour.

This episode of Good Morning Kenya was hosted by Jain Wambui.

