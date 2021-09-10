Catherine Kamau takes centre stage on Easy Friday tonight

The award-winning actress sits down with Shiksha Arora tonight.

Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate the actress makes her debut on Easy Friday tonight. The Kalasha award-winning actress will sit down with KBC’s Shiksha Arora from 9.45 PM on Easy Friday.

Catherine has been acting for several years, first appearing in popular Kenyan comedy Tahidi High before starring in Mother-in-law as Celina. She eventually left the show to join Sue na Jonnie as the lead actress, a role for which she won a Kalasha award. She also stars in two movies, Disconnect, currently available to stream on Netflix, and Plan B.

Earlier this year, Kate collaborated with Mr Seed to release a new song “Ndoa”. The song and music video took most of her fans by surprise when it became quite clear that she was not just appearing as a video vixen but making her debut as a singer.

You can watch that song here.

Tonight, she talks to Shiksha about her career, her family and her plans for the future. Tune in to KBC Channel 1 from 9 PM to watch this interview.