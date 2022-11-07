Catherine Kasavuli appeals for blood donation

The anchor is admitted at the Kenya National Hospital.

Legendary journalist and news anchor Catherine Kasavuli has been hospitalised with cervical cancer.

The Kenyatta National Hospital, where she is admitted in a private wing, is appealing for blood donations to aid in her treatment.

Friends and colleagues within the media fraternity are also appealing for prayers and moral support.

Kasavuli, nicknamed the TV queen, has been a mainstay of the Kenyan media landscape since the 1980s. She was among the first anchors to host a live television broadcast at a privately owned TV station in the 1990s before retiring in 2015.

In 2020, Kasavuli made her return to KBC where she currently hosts the Legend Edition show every weekend.

 

  

