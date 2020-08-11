Catherine Mumma named ODM National Elections Board chairperson

Other members of the board include Mr Abdulahi Diriye, Mr Richard Tairo, Ms Syntei Nchoe and Ms Emily Awita.

Catherine Mumma has been named as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board (NEC) chairperson for a five-year term.

The ODM Central Committee was meeting Tuesday under the chairmanship of Party Leader Raila Odinga.

During a meeting held in Nakuru on 27thto 28th of June 2019, the National Executive Committee (NEC) UNDER Article 7.5 of the Party Constitution mandated the Central Committee to reconstitute the party’s Standing Committees.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Central Committee also made the following changes to the membership of the said Committees and organs of the party.

Party National Disciplinary Committee will be chaired by Prof Ben Sihanya, other members are Ramadhani M. Abubakar, Ms Mumbi Ngaru, Ms Seth Kakusye and Dr Florence Omosa.

In a statement by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the new members of both committees shall hold office for a term of five years.

“It is our expectations that the members will begin work immediately as they will find their intrays full. The new NEB must quickly settle and begin preparations for the Party Grassroots Elections.” Said Sifuna

Sifuna said the new Disciplinary Committee is expected to settle down quickly and dispense with urgent pending disciplinary cases involving our MCAs from Nairobi, Bungoma and Nyamira Counties.

“These changes have resulted from wide consultation with our membership and we now wish to urge our members across the country to support the new teams as they seek to better our party. On behalf of the Party we wish to thank all those who served previously on these committees for their dedication and service. We wish to also congratulate the new appointees and wish them the very best as they embark on their work.” He added