Catherine Mumma named ODM National Elections Board chairperson

Catherine Mumma has been named as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board (NEC) chairperson for a five-year term.
Other members of the board include Mr Abdulahi Diriye, Mr Richard Tairo, Ms Syntei Nchoe and Ms Emily Awita.
The ODM Central Committee was meeting Tuesday under the chairmanship of Party Leader Raila Odinga.
During a meeting held in Nakuru on 27thto 28th of June 2019, the National Executive Committee (NEC) UNDER Article 7.5 of the Party Constitution mandated the Central Committee to reconstitute the party’s Standing Committees.
The Central Committee also made the following changes to the membership of the said Committees and organs of the party.
Party National Disciplinary Committee will be chaired by Prof Ben Sihanya, other members are Ramadhani M. Abubakar, Ms Mumbi Ngaru, Ms Seth Kakusye and Dr Florence Omosa.
In a statement by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the new members of both committees shall hold office for a term of five years.
“It is our expectations that the members will begin work immediately as they will find their intrays full. The new NEB must quickly settle and begin preparations for the Party Grassroots Elections.” Said Sifuna