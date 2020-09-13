Catholic Archbishop Emeritus Linus Okok passes on

Catholic Archbishop Emeritus Linus Okok aged 68 has on Sunday passed on.

The Catholic Archbishop had been hospitalized following an accident.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday eulogized him as a true example of faith with deeds.

Raila tweeted that his death is a big blow to the Catholic Church, the country and the people of Homa Bay who continued to rely on him for guidance on both spiritual and earthly needs.

“In Life, Linus Okok, Bishop Emeritus was a true example of faith with deeds. His death is a big blow to the Catholic Church, our country and the people of Homa Bay who continued to rely on him for guidance on both spiritual and earthly needs. May the Almighty God accept his soul,” he tweeted.

Bishop Emeritus Linus Okok was appointed to head the Homa Bay Diocese in 1993 where he served for nine years before resigning in 2002.