Catholic Bishop decries increasing cases of domestic violence

Nyahururu Catholic Diocesan Bishop Joseph Mbatia has decried increasing cases of domestic violence and called for concerted efforts to end the vice.

The Prelate decried the cases claiming it was a result of moral decay, irresponsibility, and lack of love and unity among couples.

Bishop Mbatia spoke at Nyahururu Catholic Spirituality Centre- Tabor Hill during celebrations to mark the 40’th anniversary since the formation of the Catholic Men Association of Kenya (CMAK) in their annual prayer day.

The prayer day is meant to celebrate men’s contribution to evangelization and their role in the development of the church.

In his Homily, Bishop Mbatia called on couples to embrace good parenting in unity and love, saying good families also bring up a good society.

He however called on the civil society to champion the interests of men as their women counterparts to avert incidences of discrimination.

The CMA is a solidarity group that brings together all practising Catholic men to take an active role in the process of evangelization in the home, the Small Christian Community (SCC), the church and the country in general.

The group was started in Kenya in 1982 and ever since has grown from strength to strength in our parish mobilising men to take on different projects for the benefit of the wider congregation.