Catholic bishops call for prayers as country awaits Supreme Court ruling

Catholic bishops on Sunday called for solemn prayers for the seven Supreme Court judges to deliver a ‘Solomonic verdict’ on the presidential election petition on Monday.

Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Archbishop, Martin Kivuva, also urged Kenyans to resist being persuaded to disturb the peace that prevailed before and after the general polls held on August 9, 2022.

Kivuva who is also the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa said Kenyans need peace to enable them to return to their normal work and for children to stay in school at this delicate time.

The Archbishop said with the help of God they hoped the current socio-economic and political difficulties would be resolved and peace and harmony returned to the country.

“We are praying for the Supreme Court judges to deliver a Solomonic judgment on Monday. We need truth and justice for lasting peace to prevail. We need to allow our children to remain in learning institutions and to ensure Kenyans return to their normal daily activities,” he said at the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Mombasa.

The Judgment of Solomon is a story from the Hebrew Bible in which Solomon ruled between two women both claiming to be the mother of one child.

Solomon revealed their true feelings and relationship to the child by suggesting the baby be cut in two, each woman to receive half. With this strategy, he was able to discern the non-mother as the woman who entirely approved of this proposal, while the actual mother begged that the sword might be sheathed and the child committed to the care of her rival.

Archbishop Kivuva said the prayer for the judges should be the affair of every Kenyan to ensure that the country returns to normalcy.

“We should pray for the seven judges. It is an affair that concerns all of us,” he said.

He went on, ‘No Kenyan should be persuaded to disturb the peace that has prevailed before and after the elections and perpetuate fear and uncertainty.”

Flanked by the Vicar General Reverend Father, Armogast Mdawida and other members of the church leadership, Archbishop Kivuva urged Kenyans to support the next leader unconditionally for the country to enjoy lasting peace.

The man of God took issue with those who caused chaos at the Bomas of Kenya, the venue of the National Tallying Centre, saying such people took a dangerous path that threatened the country’s peace.

“Kenyans have waited in peace and have remained hopeful so anybody aggrieved should go to court and not cause chaos as was witnessed at the Bomas of Kenya,” he said.

The seven Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice, Martha Koome, have retreated to prepare their judgment on the petition filed by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua against the declaration of Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto as president-elect on August 15.

Hearing of the petition was concluded on Friday.