Catholic Bishops call for responsible use of El Nino funds

Catholic Bishops have called for proper utilisation of funds allocated to mitigate the negative effects of the ongoing heavy rains.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) want the funds used in a transparent and accountable manner.

“As we have learnt from past incidents, disaster relief funds must be directed towards their intended purpose, prioritising the well being of our citizens over personal interests,” said KCCB Chairman Archbishop Chairperson Martin Kivuva.

The Bishops also urged the government to provide timely intervention to assist victims and avert further damage caused by the floods.

“This engagement should encompass the efficient evacuation of affected persons, immediate interventions to address emerging challenges, and proactive assistance to help communities prepare for potential prolonged impacts should El Nino persist,” Kivuva stated.

Currently, four counties; Tana River, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have been identified as the worst hit while 120 people have died.

The total number of households affected by floods stands at 93, 432.

Ten counties including Isiolo, Kwale, Homabay, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Meru and Kisumu are on high alert.

The government has also established a Command Center for Flood Emergency Response and Communication at the National Disaster Operations Centre in Nyayo House to document and report all flood disaster information from across the country.