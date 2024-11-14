Catholic Bishops’ claims on NHIF debts misleading, says Health CS

The government has dismissed claims by Catholic Church bishops over outstanding debts under the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, the defunct NHIF owes healthcare providers Ksh19 billion in debts accrued over a period of more than 10 years.

“The Government takes great exception to the misleading, erroneous and false statement issued by Catholic Church Bishops on obligations owed by the Government through the defunct NHIF,” the CS stated

Barasa affirmed that the government is fully committed to settling these historical liabilities, noting that Ksh7.58 billion was mobilised to pay the accumulated debts.

She added that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has disbursed Ksh5.05 billion to various providers, including over Ksh938 million to Health facilities owned by faith- based organizations.

“It is worth noting that the defunct NHIF had contracts with 8,886 facilities, encompassing public, private and faith-based organisations. 312 of these facilities are owned by faith-based organisations, representing 3.5% of all contracted providers,” the CS said.

CS Barasa further assured healthcare providers that the remaining Ksh2.5 billion will be disbursed by next week even as SHA works to reconcile new claims filed in October and November 2024 under the new health fund.

“The Ministry remains committed to providing transparent, accessible, and affordable healthcare for all,” Barasa stated, urging stakeholders, including the Catholic Church to support SHA rollout.