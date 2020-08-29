Catholic Bishops condemn misuse of COVID-19 funds

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops(KCCB) has called upon the government and investigative agencies to bring to book those involved in the alleged looting of COVID-19 funds.

Bishop Philip Anyolo, who spoke on behalf of Catholic Bishops during the installation of the new Kitui Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Mwongela, said corruption is not different from murder.

“KCCB highly condemns the shameless looting of resources from vulnerable people ravaged by the COVID-19 virus and harsh economic times,” he said

The Bishops further called for a collaborative effort between the DCI and the Judiciary to ensure those involved in the scandal face the law.

“Corruption is not a path to life, it is a path to death,” he added

The loss of COVID-19 funds brought to the spotlight Kenya Medical Supplies Authority(Kemsa) for allegedly flouting procurement protocols which put at risk more than Ksh100million donor funds and taxpayers’ money.

Anyolo said the Coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the gaps we have as a country, with the economy being the hardest hit.

“COVID-19 has led to mass loss of jobs among Kenyans and closure of businesses,” he bemoaned

He called upon the government to show more commitment to cushioning the vulnerable against the adverse effects of COVID-19.

At the same time, Anyolo raised concern over the increased rate in societal vices such as domestic violence, increased crime, and lack of proper parental guidance as some of the issues ailing the society during the pandemic.

Anyolo said the role of instilling good morals in society is of every Kenyan and further urged parents to be a good example while guiding their children.