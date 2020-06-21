Catholic Bishops oppose sex education, want abortion bill withdrawn

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) have decried the increased rate in teenage pregnancies in the country and urged parents to take care of their children.

In a statement issued by Nyahururu Bishop Rt.Rev.Joseph Mbatia, the Church said sexual exploitation of underage children must stop.

The Bishops said the plans to introduce sex education in schools must be shelved and demanded a withdrawal of the abortion bill in Senate.

The Church said the issue of abortion is not debatable and urged parents to demanded for the withdrawal of the Abortion Bill.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We are totally opposed to those trying to introduce comprehensive sexual education in schools as a way of curbing teenage pregnancies. We are also opposed to the bill in the Senate on abortion,” Bishop Ngatia said.

The Bishops highlighted domestic violence, alcohol and substance abuse, defilement, and lack of basic necessities of life as some of the risks children are undergoing during the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We must protect our children against all forms of exploitation,” the Bishop said

The Bishops have also called upon the government to support bereaved families to bury their loved ones in dignity while ensuring social dignity is observed.

Additionally, KCCB has appealed to Kenyans not stigmatize those who recover from Covid19.

KCCB congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta for Kenya’s win as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The Bishops were speaking during a celebration of the Holy Mass aired live on KBC.

His Eminence John Cardinal Njue was also present during the mass.