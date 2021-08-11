Catholic Bishops root for mass Covid-19 vaccination

The Catholic Church wants the Government to relax the rules on Covid-19 vaccines to encourage a faster uptake even as it warned against a rushed reopening of the economy.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) said it was premature to abandon the enforcement of preventive regulations on Covid-19 before a critical number of Kenyans have been vaccinated and said it would offer its health institutions across the country to speed up mass vaccination.

The bishops who were speaking during a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i took issue with the decision to allow matatus and other public transport vehicles to resume the carrying of passengers at full capacity saying the move was likely to incite other sectors to abandon Covid restrictions on gatherings.

‘We are disheartened by the fact that that while the 4th wave of Covid-19, which is more infections and dangerous than the previous ones has hit the country, most of the public transport containment measures have been lifted’, they said in a memo read by KCCB chair and Mombasa Diocese Bishop Martin Kivuva.

They urged the government to do away with restrictions on the age, occupation and the number of people who can be vaccinated in any one given centre to boost the number of those who have received the jab so far.

According to Dr. Matiangi, the government is targeting to vaccinate 15 million Kenyans by the end of the year. He pleaded with the Church to encourage more citizens to take the Covid jab.

“We have received an offer for 13 million doses from Johnson & Johnson that will be arriving in the country in the coming days. With this consignment, we believe we have enough doses to reach at least 15 million people by December 15 this year. We regard the Church as an important partner in our efforts to ensure a critical mass of Kenyans have received this important jab.”

The meeting that was organized to introduce the new KCCB leadership chaired by Bishop Kivuva also asked the government to engage faith institutions more in the management of schools.

The bishops asked the government to crack the whip on schools charging illegal levies and to ensure fairness in the marking of national exams.

They claimed results of the last KCPE examination were skewed to favour candidates in public schools.

The bishops also called for a genuine crackdown against corruption and challenged institutions tasked with prosecution to ensure there is sufficient evidence to sustain cases against graft suspects.