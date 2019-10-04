Catholic bishops to launch countrywide anti graft campaign

The Catholic Church is set to launch an ambitious anti-graft campaign aimed at bolstering ongoing efforts to help end the vice.

Dubbed Breaking the Chain of Corruption, the six-month faith-based initiative will focus on how religion can be used to slay the ghost of corruption.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops will on Saturday kick start the anti-corruption campaign with the aim of urging Kenyans to awaken their conscience and shun graft.

The bishops say Kenya risks sinking deeper into moral and economic crisis should there be no change of tact in the war against corruption.

They said the campaign would be a call to the conscience of all Kenyans to stand up and deal with corruption.

In 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta turned to retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukhala to spearhead the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission in an attempt to rope in religion in the decades-long war against the vice.