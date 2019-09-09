Catholic Church demands apology from political class after altercation

The Catholic Diocese of Murang’a is now seeking an apology from leaders who were involved in an altercation on Sunday at Gitui Catholic Church.

In a statement by Bishop Maria Wainana of Murang’a diocese the Church says, what transpired on Sunday clearly demonstrates that members of the political class hardly value the essence of Christian gatherings.

The altercation involved Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who is said to have stormed into the church and accused nominated MP Maina Kamanda of interfering with Kiharu politics.

Murang’a Catholic Diocese leadership has now urged Church leaders to limit or shun altogether politicians using the pulpits to propagate their ideologies.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Church says the action was regrettable, unfortunate and uncalled for and above all shameful.

The Church says the house of God is sanctified and must not be used by those out to settle their politics scores.

The Church is now calling on all particularly the political class to uphold the dignity of the house of God and exercise tolerance in political divergence and decorum of political views and refrain from heated, division and intimidation that might incite violence.