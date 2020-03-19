Catholic churches to remain open amid Corona outbreak

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has announced that Catholic churches will remain open for mass even as the country grapples to contain Covid-19 pandemic.

The KCCB Chairman Bishop Phillip Anyolo said, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus, the Bishops have issued guidelines and precautionary measures to priests and faithful regarding the celebration of Holy Masses and other liturgical rites.

He said priests will be required to exercise caution with regard to large gatherings by keeping the recommended distance of one metre, as well as make Masses short and brief.

Bishop Anyolo told Priests to be available to the Christians for Holy Communion outside the Mass, which should be done in accordance with the Communion rite and encourage all Christians, especially those in restriction, to continue benefiting from the spiritual communion or communion of desire.

“Those Christians who are impeded from attending Sunday Mass can also benefit from live streaming of celebration of Holy Mass through televisions and radio stations. We encourage all our catholic radios to transmit live Masses,” said the Bishop.

He also called on the clergy to discourage big events and liturgical celebrations involving large gatherings of the faithful, and celebration of Masses in Small Christian Communities.

“On funerals, weddings and the Way of the Cross rite, we encourage the Priests and Christian communities to follow the directives given by the government and KCCB on limiting the number of participants and avoiding large crowds and common eating,” said Bishop Anyolo.

The Bishop also announced that the church will administer the sacrament of confession at the confessionals provided with a linen device where both the confessor and the penitent will preferably use protective masks.

He at the same time noted that Christians handling church offering will also be required to wear protective devices, like gloves and masks.

Bishop Anyolo asked Priests celebrating Mass to give the faithful messages of hope and encouragement with regard to the coronavirus to enable them confront the current situation with serenity and courage.

He said the messages on coronavirus should give the faithful hope that through God the country will overcome the situation instead of messages that create anxiety and panic.

“We are asking our Priests to celebrate Masses of the mercy of God, as we also ask all believers to continue praying to God to end the pandemic and pray for the quick recovery of the infected persons,” said the Prelate.

He however, noted that guidelines on the celebration of Sacraments and Easter celebrations will be given in due course, adding that guidelines provided today will be reviewed depending on new developments in the state of the pandemic.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops urged Kenyans to observe the basic precautionary hygiene measures given by the Ministry of Health and the Catholic Bishops to protect themselves and minimize the spread of the virus.

“We commend ourselves to the merciful heart of our Saviour and the intercession of our Mother Mary, Mother of the Church and Help of the Sick, for our healing and protection and that of the whole world,” said the Bishops.