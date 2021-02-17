Catholic faithful mark Ash Wednesday as Lent season kicks off

Catholic faithful across the world are marking the ash Wednesday to usher in the 40-day lent period.

The lent period of 40 days is characterized by penance and repentance among Christians. During the period Christians observe acts of mercy such as fasting and almsgiving.

The season begins on Ash Wednesday whereby priests burn palm leaves from previous year’s Palm Sunday to obtain ashes which they rub them on the foreheads of the congregation.

The lent season also leads to the celebration of Easter which is the most significant event in the life of believers in the Christian faith.

But even as Christians mark ash Wednesday the world is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his Lenten message for 2021, Pope Francis called upon the priests to fully observe Covid-19 safety guidelines when distributing ashes on ash Wednesday adding that it is a period to give hope and care to those affected by the disease.

“To experience lent with love means caring for those who suffer or feel abandoned and fearful because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In these days of deep uncertainty about the future, let us keep in mind the Lord’s word to his servant.”

The Pope said the lent period is meant to extensively allow Christians to spread love by giving to the needy.

“Love is a gift that gives meaning to our lives,” he stated

“It enables us to view those in need as members of our own family, as friends, brothers or sisters. A small amount, if given with love, never ends, but becomes a source of life and happiness.”

At the Holy Family Basilica, Father Fredrick Chege urged Christians to seek to have a closer relationship with God through prayer and fasting during the lent season.

“The church gives us lent period to reclaim the beauty of our souls through prayer, let us cultivate and intensify our prayer life,” he said

“Through fasting, we exercise self-control and self-denial. As we fast on food and those things that give us pleasure we allow ourselves to move closer to God and gain the capacity to share with the needy,” he added

