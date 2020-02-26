Catholic faithful observe Ash Wednesday

Catholic faithful in Kenya have joined the rest of the world in observing Ash Wednesday. The annual traditional ritual marks the beginning of the 40 days lenten season ahead of Easter celebrations.

Ash Wednesday is a day observed by Christians from various denominations, including Roman Catholics, Anglicans, and Lutherans, to mark the beginning of the holy period of prayers and fasting.

During the Ash Wednesday service, many solemnly mark their foreheads with ash, and embark on fasting or abstaining from certain foods or physical pleasures for 40 days.

The Lenten period is a special period in Catholics calendar meant for reflection and repentance of sin.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Majority of the faithful choose to give up an indulgence, or fast, during Lent as a representation of the Temptation of Christ as he fasted for 40 days and nights in the Judean Desert.

In Kiambu county, Fr. George Mbuthi of Riara Parish ushered the congregation into the holy lenten period calling upon all Catholic faithful to take this opportunity to pray for the unity of the nation.