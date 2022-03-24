Catholic Monks host Mean Machine in Championship final

While Kenya Cup qualification has already been secured, Catholic Monks and Mean Machine still have the small matter of determining the overall winner of the 2021/22 KRU Championship when they face off in Saturday’s final at the Catholic University.

The Monks host the final by virtue of finishing higher than Machine at the close of the regular season. They had previously met during the league phase, Monks edging Machine 27-20 at the University of Nairobi and Saturday’s final definitely sets the stage for an exciting match.

Remember, the Monks will be out to do the season’s double over a Machine side who will have other ideas on their mind.

The two sides had to navigate tough semifinal fixtures, Catholic Monks edging Shamas Rugby Foundation 9-5 away at the RFUEA Ground as Machine also won on the road, pulling off a 20-14 victory over South Coast Pirates in Ukunda.

This fixture kicks off at 3.00pm EAT

The third tier KRU Nationwide Western Region between Sigalagala and Bungoma also takes place this Saturday.