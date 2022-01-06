Cattle rustlers strike again in Laikipia

An unknown number of armed attackers raided a school in Laikipia North Sub County and made away with nine cows belonging to a school.

Security personnel in the area however responded to a distress call from residents and pursued the cattle rustlers who had stormed Lukusero primary school in Mukogodo East ward on Wednesday night and stole the animals belonging to the institution.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri confirmed the incident but added that swift action by security personnel yielded in recovering seven of the cows at Mukogodo forest.

“The bandits might have lost the seven cows in the heat of the chase as the animals could have strayed into the forest where they were recovered,” Kanyiri said.

The CC added that police officers were still pursuing the cattle rustlers believed to have come from a neighbouring county and expressed optimism that the remaining animals would be recovered.

The incident has evoked fears of a return of banditry that rocked Ol Moran area last year that saw scores of residents killed and others displaced from their homes.