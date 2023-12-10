Cattle rustling, banditry to be considered as terrorism acts

The national assembly has assured residents of North Rift that they will make laws which will make cattle rustling and banditry to be considered serious crimes like terrorism.

The chair departmental committee on administration and internal security Gabriel Tongoyo said that during the last electioneering period, more than 600 people lost their lives as a result of banditry in the Kerio Valley which he said was more than what was caused by terrorism activities.

Speaking in Iten after a fact finding mission of cattle rustling activities by the committee in the region, the chair said going by the number of deaths, cattle rustling cannot continue being taken lightly.

“We are considering as parliament to lump the acts of cattle rustling and banditry together with terrorism so that anyone found guilty of engaging in the acts will face the full force of the law,” he said.

He said it was sad that in the 21st century people from the area continue losing lives, property and denying their children an opportunity to get education because of retrogressive activities like cattle rustling.

Tongoyo hailed the government for its martial plan which will see the opening of roads and construction of boarding schools in the area to offer education to children especially from the pastoralists communities which he said will minimise the possibility of children being recruited to the illegal activities.

He said while the area is enjoying relative peace following government efforts, it was prudent to find a lasting solution to the menace.

The chair who led the team in paying a courtesy call to the governor Wisley Rotich called on their fellow leaders from the region to guard what they say lest they incite communities to violence saying they will not hesitate to name such leaders even at the floor of the house.