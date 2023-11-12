Cattle rustling: Wetang’ula calls for deployment of special unit in Samburu

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has asked the government to set up a special unit of security officers in Baragoi to deal with cases of insecurity in Samburu County.

Wetang’ula said the specialised security officers must be permanently deployed to deal with the cattle rustling menace that has left several people dead and livestock stolen.

“The government has stepped up efforts to deal with cattle rustling in several parts of Rift Valley by setting up Special Unit centres for security officers. The same should be done here in Baragoi,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker was addressing the faithful at Maralal Catholic Cathedral where he presided over a Harambee in aid of the modern health centre being constructed by the church.

MPs who accompanied him raised concern over increasing cases of insecurity occasioned by the rising cattle rustling incidents and asked for his intervention.

He further assured the Samburu residents that the government is committed to eradicating cattle rustling to restore peace in the area.

He said: “Cattle rustling is no longer a culture issue, it is business by evil plotters. It has turned into a criminal enterprise and must be wiped out”.

The Speaker asked leaders and residents to support the government’s efforts to deal with criminal elements in the area.

“Security matters are not a government reserve. You have a role to play in helping the government get rid of perpetrators of criminal activities such as cattle rustling because you know them,” said Hon Wetang’ula.

The Speaker noted that access to medical care was a constitutional requirement noting that the government supports organisations that own hospitals that provide services to the public.

“I was invited to support the construction of the health centre through a Harambee by the County MP Hon. Pauline Lenguris and I accepted because the project upon completion will supplement efforts by the government to ensure access to medical care by the majority, especially in rural areas,” he added.

“The collaboration in this endeavour is commendable, and once this health centre is complete, it will be fully equipped to serve the community by the government,” said the Speaker.

He added that this is in line with the government’s commitment to the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage programme.

The meeting was attended by leaders, including Hon. Martine Wanyonyi (Webuye East), Hon. Joseph Makilap (Baringo North), Hon. Victor Bwire (Taveta), Hon. Letipila Eli (Samburu North), and other county leaders.