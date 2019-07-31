CBC learning materials available, says Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the Ministry of Education has put in place strategies to ensure that learning materials for the Competency Based Curriculum are available in schools.

Magoha assurance comes following reports that poor infrastructure and lack of teacher training could derail the implementation of the competency-based curriculum.

The Cabinet Secretary was meeting education stakeholders in Nairobi as the ministry moves to institute dialogue on the implementation of the new curriculum.

Magoha challenged the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to develop content that can be used for sex education in schools to address other learning challenges like early marriage and teenage pregnancies.