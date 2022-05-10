CBC to focus on development of learners’ abilities, says CAS Ruto

The Ministry of Education will focus more on the development of the abilities and potential of learners in its policy initiatives, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Sara Ruto has said.

Ruto cited Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), competency based teacher Education and Competency Based Assessment as all geared toward developing the abilities and potential of learners.

She said the access, equity and relevance will continue guiding principles for education policy, curricular and standards.

Dr. Ruto spoke when the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Mr. Charles North paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Education headquarters on Monday.

Mr. North said the Global Partnership for Education was impressed with what the government of Kenya was doing in education.

He lauded President Uhuru as a great champion of education. He said President Uhuru and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson co-hosted the Global Education Summit which helped to raise a record US$4 billion from donors for the Global Partnership for Education(GPE) for Financing GPE 2021-2025 under the campaign “Raise Your Hand” financing campaign.

He expressed hope that President Uhuru will write opinions in newspapers on his thoughts and work on education during his Presidency.

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Julius Jwan said that the government was enhancing the ability to assess learners digitally.

He also said the government is upgrading teacher training programmes for teachers who had had PI training but had not been employed. He said the government has also integrated ICT in the training to ensure teachers coming from colleges have the technical capacity to integrate ICT in teaching and learning.

Present during the occasion included the Regional Manager for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mr. Fazte Rabbani, GPE Regional Partnership Leader Africa and Asian Pacific, Ms Victoria Egbetatayo, the National Coordinator of GPE Projects in Kenya, Mrs. Martha Ekirapa among other senior Education officials.