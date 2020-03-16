CBK announces measures to facilitate mobile money transactions

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced a set of emergency measures that will facilitate increased use of mobile money transactions instead of cash.

In a statement Monday, CBK says while the immediate objective is to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) by handling bank notes, this will also reduce the use of cash in the economy over the medium term.

The measures which will apply from midnight tonight follow a meeting with Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and will remain in place until June 30, 2020.

The measures include no charges for mobile money transactions upto Ksh.1,000; transaction limit for mobile money increased to Ksh.150,000; daily limit for mobile money transactions is increased to Ksh.300,000 and mobile money wallet limit is increased to Ksh.300,000.

Other measures are elimination of monthly total limit for mobile money transactions; current tariff for mobile money transactions for Ksh.70,000 will apply for transactions upto Ksh.150,000 and PSPs and commercial banks will eliminate charges for transfers between mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

“The current frame works on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) will continue to apply and CBK will closely monitor the implementation of these emergency measures.” said the statement