CBK announces release of updated banknotes

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has embarked on plans to release new banknotes into circulation to replace the 2019 series.

The regulator says the new release will affect the Ksh 50, Ksh 100, Ksh 200, Ksh 500 and Ksh 1000 banknotes.

According to CBK, the new notes will bear the signature of CBK Dr. Kamau Thugge who succeeded Dr Patrick Njoroge whose signature appears in current notes in circulation.

The rest of the features remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019. All banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the released banknotes,” said CBK in a statement.

The new notes will also bear the signature of the National Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo, the year of print – 20204 and a new security threads with colour changing effects that are specific to each denomination.

“Release of the banknotes will commence with KES 1,000, while

other denominations will progressively follow in the coming months,” said the regulator.