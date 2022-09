Only ten digital lenders have been licensed for operation by the Central Bank of Kenya as per the law. The central bank says the remaining 278 applicants are at different stages of approval, and the delay stems from pending documentation submission. The CBK is now calling on the public to report any unregulated digital lender still in service to their official website. Here are the details of this and other stories in our business round up.

