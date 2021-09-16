CBK governor calls for efficiency in public spending

Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge is calling for efficiency in public spending to address the rising public debt.

Dr. Njoroge told the Senate Committee on Finance that the public debt levels are rising largely due to heavy spending on infrastructure projects and Covid-19 related funding.

Kenya’s debt has hit Khs 7.7 trillion which is 69 percent of GDP, up from Ksh 3.6 trillion in 2016.

As of September 2020, Kenya’s external public debt was at 51.4%.

In March 2021, International Monetary Fund assessed Kenya’s public and publicly guaranteed debt as sustainable but with high risk of debt distress.

During this assessment, Kenya’s debt was subjected to lower thresholds and benchmarks due to high fiscal deficit and a sharp decline in exports and economic growth caused by the Covid-19 pandemic shocks.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Finance, Dr. Njoroge warned that Kenya’s debt is becoming unsustainable.

Dr. Njoroge attributes the current public debt level to spending on capital intensive infrastructural projects and Covid-19 related expenses.

Senators questioned the viability of the Standard Gauge Railway that takes up 11 per cent of the external debt among other infrastructural projects that they said have put Kenya in a precarious debt situation.

The central bank governor called for efficiency in public spending, fiscal consolidation and exploring non-debt financing options for public projects.