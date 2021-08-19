CBK grants PesaPal approval as online payment service provider

The Central Bank of Kenya has granted authorization to Pesapal Limited as a Payment Service Provider (PSP) to carry out Payment Gateway Services.

The firm has similarly been granted the National Application Service License (AS) by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in what is expected to help the firm deepen cross-border e-commerce payments by enabling customers and businesses make and receive payments seamlessly.

Pesapal Chief Executive Officer Mark Mwongela said the pandemic has accelerated the drive towards digital payments and the company is innovating to meet the emerging customer trends like e-commerce.

“We are excited about the regulatory approvals. This demonstrates our commitment and ambition to impact the online payments ecosystem. I believe this will enable the e-commerce businesses to grow and expand further in East Africa,” said Mwongela.

Pesapal expects the two approvals to help consumers, shoppers, tourists and visitors coming to Kenya to have access to a secured payment service.

“The pandemic has accelerated the move to a cash-lite economy. We are investing in Tanzania to reshape the future of commerce. For merchants, digital payments mean reducing costs associated with handling and losing cash, and broadening their customer base as more and more people move away from cash,” said Bupe Mwakalunda, Pesapal Tanzania Country Manager.

Pesapal currently operates in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi and Zimbabwe.