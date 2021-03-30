CBK has no plans to offer loan restructuring window again

Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge has said there are no plans as was the case last year to restructure loans following the recently announced movement restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Njoroge says although the measures will be looked at on need basis, the regulator is careful not to overburden depositors who bear the brunt of loan restructuring.

In 2020, the banking industry restructured loans amounting to 1.7 trillion shillings that were active as at March last year to give Kenyans payment flexibility following the impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

By the end of February this year, only 569.3 billion shillings worth of the restructured loans were outstanding.

The central bank says this is a good indicator of how the economy is fairing on.

The emergency measures announced on March 18, 2020 to provide relief to borrowers through restructuring of loans expired on March 2, 2021.

Central bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge in his post monetary policy committee briefing said the new containment measures spell uncertainty on how they will impact the economy because unlike last year, businesses in the one zoned area continue.

As such, the regulator has indicated that there are no plans of introducing relief measures on loans saying there ought to be a balance between cushioning borrowers and giving depositors their due share.

This is despite non-performing loans increasing to 14.8% in February from 14.1 percent in December.

Dr. Njoroge projects that the stock of non-performing loans could continue increasing and peak at 16 percent in June.

Diaspora remittances grew 18.9% in the 12-month to February 2021 to 260 million dollars.