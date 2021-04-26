CBK to link budding fintech startups with potential investors

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is seeking to expand digital finance by linking startups and enterprises with investors in order to accelerate their innovation.

The Memorandum of Understanding the CBK has signed with E4Impact Foundation will see promising financial technology startups have access to customized capacity building, linkages to investors, markets and ecosystem partners in Kenya, Africa and globally.

“Technology and Innovation offer great promise in ensuring the shared prosperity of our citizens. Emerging fintechs and start-ups need to be nurtured to sustainably play their role in the increasingly pervasive digital finance ecosystem,” said Dr. Patrick Njoroge, CBK Governor.

The MoU will leverage on programs run by the two organizations which include include E4Impact Accelerator Program, the Afro-Asia Fintech Festival and the Annual Hackathon hosted by CBK and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

“We welcome the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to supporting Kenyan enterprises with their business growth and market development,” said Prof. Mario Molteni CEO, E4Impact.