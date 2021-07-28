CBK Monetary Policy Committee holds benchmark rate at 7%

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has kept the benchmark rate at 7% citing inflation which remains within target range and the economy which is operating below potential.

The central bank Monetary Policy Committee noted that a rise in food inflation saw June inflation rate climb to 6.3% compared to 5.9% in May, well below the 7.5% maximum target in the medium term.

Food inflation rose to 8.5% in June from 7% in May driven by higher prices of food items such as cooking oil, beef, bread and wheat flour while fuel inflation was registered at 13.5% last month compared to 14.3% in May.

“Inflation pressures are expected to be elevated in the near term mainly driven by increases in food and fuel prices and the impact of the recently implemented tax measures,” said Dr Patrick Njoroge, CBK Governor and MPC Chairman.

The committee is however upbeat of a strong recovery in the second half of the year supported by strong performance in construction, information and communication, education and real estate sectors.

This is the ninth consecutive sitting MPC has kept the base lending rate at 7% in a bid to spur lending which had been constrained due coronavirus pandemic.

Private sector credit rose to 7.7% in June from 6.8% om April with manufacturing, transport and communications and consumer durable leading credit growth at 8.1%, 11.8% and 23.4% respectively.

The ration of non-nonperforming loans to gross loans however eased to 14% in June compared to 14.2% in April.

“Repayment and recoveries were noted in the manufacturing, agriculture, trade and real estate sectors.”

The committee will meet in September to review the outcome of its Wednesday meeting.