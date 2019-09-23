The Monetary Policy Committee has retained benchmark rate at 9 percent citing stable inflation which remained within expected band and that the economy is operating close to its potential.

However the committee warned of increased uncertainties in the external market which could affect growth.

It is the 16th consecutive meeting that Central Bank of Kenya Monetary Policy Committee retains the base lending rate at 9perecnt thus borrowers can only be charged a maximum of 13 percent on their loans at least for the next three months.

The bank says inflation remained within the government’s medium term band of between 2.5 percent and 7.5 percent.

According to CBK inflation rate fell to 5.0 percent in August from 6.3 percent in July, reflecting decreases in the prices of both vegetable and non-vegetable food crops due to improved supply.

Food inflation declined to 6.7 percent in August from 7.9 percent in July following improved weather conditions.

Non-food-non-fuel (NFNF) inflation remained below 5 percent, indicative of muted demand pressures and spillover effects of the excise tax indexation in July and recent increase in fuel prices.

Expected favourable weather and lower power bills are expected to ease inflationary pressure.

Despite national assembly discrediting abolition of the rate cap which has stifled credit, MPC says credit to private sector credit grew by 6.3 percent in the 12 months to August, compared to 6.1 percent in July attributed to trade, manufacturing, consumer durables, private households, and finance and insurance.

The ratio of gross non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans stood at 12.6 percent in August compared to 12.7 percent in June as banks enhance loan recovery efforts.

Foreign exchange market also has remained relatively stable, supported by the narrowing of the current account deficit to 4.2 percent of GDP in the 12 months to July reflecting resilient performance of exports such as horticulture and manufactured goods, strong diaspora remittances, higher receipts from tourism and transport services and lower imports of food and SGR-related equipment.