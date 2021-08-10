CBK to establish anti-money laundering laws targeting digital lenders

Digital lenders operating in Kenya could be forced to reveal the source of their capital as the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) gets licensing powers under a proposed law.

The move comes as the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning rejected proposals to have digital lenders have minimum capital requirement and adequacy included in the CBK (Amendment) Bill 2021 since they do not take deposits from public.

This means if the proposed law passes, any person seeking to venture into the digital lending space will have to reveal the source of capital to the central bank.

“The Committee observed that there was need for CBK to make regulations to counter anti-money laundering and terrorism financing. However, CBK will make the regulations in consultations with the relevant agencies,” the Committee ordered.

The Gladys Wanga-led also gave digital credit providers access borrowers records held by the Credit Reference Bureaus (CBRs) in order to help them in discharging their functions which according to the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya, will help borrowers access credit at lower risk adjusted-rates.

Consumers who have often been unaware of charges they are subjected to when taking loans from digital apps have similarly been shielded from predatory lending as digital credit industry will be forced to fully disclose terms and conditions to ensure consumers protection.

Among information to be availed to consumers besides interests charged include among others, service fees, rollover fees and excise duty.

“The Committee agreed to granting powers to CBK to determine pricing parameters. This will ensure that CBK does not necessarily set the lending rate but rather provide parameters within which digital credit providers shall set their cost of credit,” the Committee said in its report.

DLAK in its submission told the committee its members charge interests at a maximum rate of 15%.

According to CBK, the number of Kenyans who took loans from digital lenders rose from 200,000 in 2016 to 2 million by the close of 2019.

CBK has also been allowed to make necessary regulations in regards to data privacy in consultations with the Data Commissioner.

This means digital lenders at a time of licensing with CBK, will have to provide a certificate of compliance with the Data Commissioner before being allowed to operate in the country.

If the law is passed the current digital lenders will have a period of six months apply for a license with CBK which upon its determination, issue the license within three months of application.

The CBK (Amendment) Bill 2021 is now set to be tabled for discussion by Members of Parliament.