CBK warns of inflation rise as benchmark rate kept at 7pc

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has kept the benchmark rate at 7% saying the current accommodative monetary policy stance remain appropriate.

This is the 10th successive meeting that MPC has kept the base rate at 7% in a bid to stabilize the economy and keep inflation in check following effects of COVID-19.

The committee is however warning of higher inflation rate triggered by ongoing drought in various parts of the country coupled with higher fuel prices that have caused uproar in the country.

“The Committee noted that inflationary pressures were rising domestically and internationally, even as expectations about inflation remained anchored within the target range in the medium term,” said Dr Patrick Njoroge who the CBK Governor and MPC Chairman.

Overall month-on-month inflation rose to 6.6% in August from 6.5% in July which is attributed to increases in fuel and food prices.

According to MPC, the 9.2% increase in fuel inflation was largely due to the impact of the rise in international oil prices while food inflation is being impacted by prevailing dry weather conditions which has trimmed key food supplies.

“Food inflation increased to 10.7% from 9.1%, mainly reflecting higher prices of tomatoes, cabbages, Irish potatoes, cooking oil (salad), beef with bones and bread,” said Dr Njoroge.

In its last review, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Commission (EPRA) hiked a litre of kerosene by Kshs. 12.97, super petrol Kshs. 7.54 and diesel by Kshs. 7.94 causing public outrage.

CBK noted growth in export which rose 11.5% in eight months to August supported by receipts from horticulture and manufactured goods exports.

Similarly, private sector credit increased to 7%nt in August 2021, from 6.1% in July as the ration of gross non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans stood at 13.9% in August compared to 14% in June.

However, CBK does not expect inflation to breach the higher band of 7.5% in the medium term.