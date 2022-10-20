CCAK rolls out climate-friendly cooking sensitization campaign in Kilifi

The Clean Cooking Association of Kenya (CCAK) in collaboration with the County Government of Kilifi Thursday staged a road show to sensitize the public on clean cooking in the region.

The roadshow is part of the ongoing Voices for Just Climate Action (VCA) project funded by the Worldwide Fund (WWF).

The project aims at increasing the adoption of climate-friendly clean cooking solutions within Kilifi and Kwale through extensive awareness creation; policy lobbying and private sector capacity strengthening.

During the campaign, CCAK aims to address dependency on forests & unsustainable use of biomass, awareness to adopt clean cooking solutions for a better environment, health, and social well-being, and enable policy actions and interventions for women and youths.

The roadshow was flagged off by area governor Gideon Mung’aro and a team from the county Energy Directorate.

Wilfred Baya, the county Energy Director, acknowledged the accumulation of large amounts of biomass in Kilifi. As a result, he disclosed that the county has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Clean Cooking Association of Kenya, expected to last for the next 5 years, to promote behavioral change especially as far as inefficient cooking practices are concerned.

“We are targeting women groups and youth because most people producing improved Jikos here come from outside the county. So we want to train our youths so that they can produce briquettes and improved Jikos within the county as a source of revenue and also for use in kitchens around the county” He said.

The caravan is set to traverse the county for two days to sensitize the locals on how modern clean cooking technologies are helping reduce climate impact. The program released by the association shows that the caravan will make stops in areas including Mkoroshomi, Kwa Mwango, Kibaoni, Charo Mae, Kilifi town, Naivas, Mnarani, Mavueni, Tezo Chumani, Kakanjuni, Mtondia on the first day of the roadshow.

The campaign will take makes its way to Msabaha, Kijiwetanga, Kisumu Ndogo, Miami trading center, Vuria trading center, Migingo, Ndugu Munani trading center, Kiraho, Mtangani, Alaskan Market, Old stage, New stage, Muyeye trading center in the second and final day.

