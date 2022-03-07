CCM leader vows to push for 35 percent on devolution

Chama Cha Mashinani Party leader and Bomet Gubernatorial aspirant Isaac Ruto has vowed to push for the 35 percent allocation on devolution when elected in office.

Ruto who spoke at Siana ward in Narok West when receiving a member of county assembly (MCA) aspirant, Kilesi Ole Siyaton, who is vying on a CCM ticket said the country can develop if enough resources were allocated at the county level.



He said his party will push for a policy to ensure employment for all youth irrespective of their academic background.



The former Bomet Governor called for cohesion ahead of the general elections saying the presence of many parties in the country doesn’t mean that the country was divided.



Ole Siyaton echoed Ruto’s sentiments and promised to protect the rights of the community and ensure they are not exploited by outsiders who could easily take advantage of the tourism-rich area to exploit the locals.



Other leaders present at the rally were Narok County Gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Ntutu, Narok West Mp Gabriel Tong’oyo, and Ololulung’a ward MCA Jafferson Lang’at.