CCTV surveillance cameras to be installed in Maasai Mau forest

The construction of a 30 Kilometer fence at the Maasai Mau forest is almost complete, even as the government prepares to install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance cameras.

Narok South Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Felix Kisalu said the cameras have already been procured and will be installed along the fence.

The erection of the electric fence in part of the Mau forest that began in March 2021 would cost Sh73.8 million and is aimed at protecting the forest from any form of human activities.

The DCC noted that they had completed the toughest part, which was erecting poles and putting up an electric fence and were now in the second phase of installing solar powered CCTV cameras.

“We are now embarking on the next phase of installing solar-powered CCTVs. This will help in keeping off illegal intruders in the forest and ensuring no settlement in the forest land,” said Kisalu.

He said they opted for solar energy as it was more reliable than electricity that often fails.

“We shall be monitoring all the activities happening in the entire forest to do away with all charcoal burners, illegal loggers and poachers,” said the DCC.

Kisalu added that the government has employed 20 community scouts to keep vigil as they monitor the forest land from destruction.

“The scouts are youth from the local community who were recruited and underwent training from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS). They have been instrumental in boasting security in the forest land,” he said.

In 2019, the government evicted over 35,000 forest settlers and managed to reclaim over 40,000 hectares of forest land.

Recently the government issued a vacation notice to Mau evictees who were living in deplorable conditions at Saptet and Mekenyu camps.