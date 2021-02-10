CCU candidate Nduku Mwanzia withdraws from Machakos Senatorial race

As the Machakos by-election day draws near, Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) candidate Lily Nduku Mwanzia has officially withdrawn from the race.

Nduku who was the CCU candidate will now support Maendeleo Chap Chap party candidate, John Mutua Katuku in the forthcoming by-election where voters will decide on 18th March 2021.

Speaking during a press briefing after negotiations, Nduku revealed that she chose to endorse Katuku as he once worked with the government and delivered to Kenyans.

On his side MCCP candidate Katuku welcomed the move by CCU for endorsing him as their preferred candidate promising that they will work hand in hand in developing the county if elected.