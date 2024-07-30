CDF Kahariri thanks Japan for supporting Kenya in peace training

Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri has expressed gratitude to the Japanese Government for its continued support in peace training at the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Karen, Nairobi.

Speaking after hosting the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya Okaniwa Ken at the Defence Headquarters CDF Kahariri noted that the two countries share bilateral relations dating back to the 60s.

He added that through the ‘Proactive Contribution to Peace Policy’, Japan has actively participated in maintaining global peace through legislation for peace and security.

Through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Kenya has registered developmental projects such as the construction of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, expansion of Moi International Airport, Mombasa Port Container Terminal as well as the construction of bridges in Nyali, Mtwapa and Kilifi.

Ambassador Ken underscored the value of Kenya – Japan relations, indicating that he looks forward to strengthening the established defence relations.

Some of the areas considered for possible collaboration include maritime security, information sharing, joint military training, and disaster response.