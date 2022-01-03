CDF Kibochi visits the sick at Defence Forces Memorial Hospital

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

 

Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi on Sunday visited patients admitted at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital to deliver his New Year message.

General Kibochi spent time with the patients who included KDF personnel and their dependants wishing them quick recovery and sharing a message of hope for the New Year.

The CDF also visited the Newborn Unit congratulating the new mothers.

General Kibochi was accompanied by his spouse, Mrs Tabitha Kibochi who is also the Chairperson of the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK), DFMH Chief Medical Officer Brigadier (Dr) Charles King’ori.

  

Latest posts

Covid-19 claims three more as 1,354 test positive

Muraya Kamunde

Covid-19: Mombasa County rolls out booster vaccine

Muraya Kamunde

Teachers warned against aiding students to cheat in exams

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More