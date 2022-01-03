CDF Kibochi visits the sick at Defence Forces Memorial Hospital

Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi on Sunday visited patients admitted at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital to deliver his New Year message.

General Kibochi spent time with the patients who included KDF personnel and their dependants wishing them quick recovery and sharing a message of hope for the New Year.

The CDF also visited the Newborn Unit congratulating the new mothers.

General Kibochi was accompanied by his spouse, Mrs Tabitha Kibochi who is also the Chairperson of the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK), DFMH Chief Medical Officer Brigadier (Dr) Charles King’ori.