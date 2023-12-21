CDF Ogolla to receive troops from Eastern DRC

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla is set receive Kenyan contingent deployed under East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) in Eastern DRC whose tour of duty has come to an end.

EACRF troops were sent on September 2022 for a duration six months, but was extended to September 2023 and later on to 8th December 2023.

Their mandate followed lines of action for implementation that included jointly planning and conducting operations with FARDC in the Joint Area of Operation to defeat the Armed Group Elements in the Eastern DRC, support the FARDC in concretizing and maintenance of law and order and to support DRC, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies.

Among other key areas were to support in the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS).

The Kenyan contingent being the first to be deployed at Goma International Airport moved into Kibati, Kibumba and Rumangabo along National Road 2 (RN2) Main Supply Route, in Rutshuru territory, alleviating an eminent direct threat on Goma.

According to Maj. Gen Alphaxard Kiugu, the key element of EACRF’s mission entailed fostering harmonious co-existence between communities.

“EACRF was established to restore peace and stability in the region, after these protracted conflicts and widespread humanitarian crises. This initiative was intended to compliment existing peace support mechanisms, such as the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and other bilateral arrangements in place for the same cause,” he said.

He called upon all actors (regional and international) to continue supporting the ongoing and future interventions geared towards finding lasting peace and stability in Eastern DRC.