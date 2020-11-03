Juliani threatened to sue the Jubilee Party over the use of his song “Utawala” to promote BBI

Julius Owino Ooko famously known as Juliani, has written a legal threat through his advocate James T. Makori demanding that the party cease and desist using the song “Utawala” to promote BBI.

“Utawala” was released 7 years ago and at the time was as controversial as “Wajinga Nyinyi”. The song called out the government of the time for failing in their mandate to serve and protect the Kenyan people.

The legal threat addressed to Raphael Tuju, the Secretary-General of the party reads in part:

“Our client instructs us that on 31 October 2020 at 1356 hrs, a promotional video was posted on your party’s Twitter handle captioned “Did you know that the #BBlreport proposes the establishment of Office of the Ombudsman of the Judiciary which shall play the important oversight role & receive complaints from the members of the public against judicial officers?”

We are further instructed by our client that you used a portion of his song titled UTAWALA as the soundtrack of the said promotional video. Our client being the author/composer of the song enjoys exclusive rights under Copyright law hence his creative work cannot be used by anyone else for whatever purpose without his authorization.” (SIC)

The letter further claims that by using the song, the Jubilee party insinuated that Juliani supported the proposed document called the Building Bridges Initiatives.

The party has yet to respond publicly to the letter.

