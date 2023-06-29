Ceasefire truce fails to hold during Eid in Khartoum

Despite clashing military troop’s decision to announce a ceasefire in Khartoum during Eid, Muslim residents have said they continued to experience gunfire and heavy artillery.

There was continuous explosions and gunfire Wednesday forcing residents to conduct the celebrations in their homes.

Citizens of Khartoum made complaints saying they were hoping that the military group would consider this being a joyful time and remember those brutalized by war.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire for Eid.

This was, however, violated making the holy celebration unlike any other for the people in Sudan who have been ravaged by war for the past 70 days.

Many Sudanese struggled to properly celebrate Eid because they didn’t have enough money.

“Every Eid we used to buy a sheep sacrifice but this time, the Eid situation is quite difficult because of war and most of us did not get paid. We cannot pay for a sheep sacrifice due to the high prices, ” said Mohammed Abboud Soliman, a cattle trader in West Kordofan state.

Fighting and looting intensified in the capital twin city of Omdurman Wednesday and this complicated the need to end bloodshed.

The fighting has displaced more than 2.5 million people causing them to flee to neighboring countries leading to a humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations mission in Sudan urged the RSF and the country’s military to maintain the truces they had committed to.

A statement by the mission said “these parties should be reminded that the world is watching and accountability for crimes committed during wartime will be pursued.”

