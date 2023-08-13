CEC Health denies alleged drug shortage in Machakos hospitals

Machakos County Chief Executive Member for Health Dr Daniel Yumbya has rubbished claims of a shortage of drugs in local hospitals.

Dr Yumbya reassured Machakos residents that all the healthcare facilities were well equipped with ample supply of medicines and therefore patients were receiving quality medical attention.

Dr Yumbya who was speaking during a tour of Machakos level 5 hospital said it was the responsibility of his office to ensure the wellbeing of both the patients and medical personnel.

“We have examined the situation and can confirm that our hospitals possess sufficient stocks of medicine to cater for the medical needs of our people,” said Yumbya.

He added that plans were underway to procure additional medications that may be required in coming months assuring they are focused on maintaining the highest standards of healthcare in the County.

While touring the hospital’s pharmacy stores accompanied by County officials, Yumbya noted that the County spends 100 Million quarterly to supply drugs in health facilities across the County.